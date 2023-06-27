A young man who is a fantastic dancer stunned Instagram users with his brave dance performed on a tricycle

In the video posted by Atif The Great, the young man danced with aggressiveness while standing on the back of the bike

A lot of people have fallen in love with the dance video and then rushed to the comment section to pour praises on the dancer

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A stunning video shows a brave young man dancing while standing on the back of a moving tricycle.

In the video shared on Instagram by Atif The Great, the man showed so much energy while performing his dance.

The man danced bravely and absentmindedly. Photo credit: Instagram/@atif_the_gr3at.

Source: Instagram

Another man was riding the tricycle for him while he perched fearlessly on the long carrier and danced away absentmindedly.

The man undoubtedly knows how to dance as he was very confident and danced without fear of falling.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Video of a man dancing on the back of a tricycle

The bike rider also rode away as if no one was on his bike and they were in the middle of the road.

People who were passing watched the dancer with amazement on their faces.

Instagram users who have seen the video have called the man a great dancer.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of man dancing

@_.munira._01 said:

"Your confidence is on another level, bro."

@borndrunk76 said:

"Africa is such a happy place lol."

@ziza_toyi commented:

"May God bless this guy, he just brought joy into my heart for no reason lol."

@ous_dybala_ said:

"Allah bless Africa and our happiness they can't stop it."

@xue.shantell said:

"If only I had this kind of audacity in my life."

@tanino.__ said:

"You have killed the sword."

@during_august asked:

"Has anyone noticed that the bike has no breaks?"

@flying_youb said:

"The violence has just started, let me carry my bags."

Beautiful lady dances for an elderly man

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a short-looking lady danced so powerfully in front of an elderly man.

In a video seen on TikTok, the man sat silently and watched the lady's sweet dance moves.

Many TikTok users wondered if the lady was the man's wife.

Source: Legit.ng