Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere of the Omega Power Ministry, OPM said when Happie Boys started attacking him on social media, he felt sad

The man of God was the one who sent the boys to study in Cyprus after they were sacked from their jobs for dancing at their duty post

The boys later turned around and said the OPM pastor abandoned them after flying them abroad, an allegation he has debunked

Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, the General Overseer of the Omega Power Ministry, OPM, has said he has forgiven Happie Boys and said he did not abandon them.

Matthew Precious Kelechi and Amakor Johnson generated controversy when they publicly called out the OPM Pastor and accused him of neglecting them after flying them to Cyprus.

The OPM pastor said he has forgiven Happen Boys. Photo credit: Facebook/OPM and Instagram/Happy Boys.

The OPM pastor was the one who sent the boys to Cyprus after they were handed sack letters by their employer for dancing at their duty posts.

I spent millions on Happie Boys

Addressing journalists at a Port Harcourt press conference attended by a Legit.ng reporter, the OPM pastor, said the visa and air tickets for Happie Boys cost him millions.

But he said he felt sad and regretted sending the boys abroad after they called him out on Instagram.

He said the curse he was reported to have placed on them was done even before the boys went public with their grievances.

His words:

"Number one, I have forgiven them. Placing a curse is done out of anger. I have forgiven them because they are my children."

Speaking on how he felt when the Happie Boys called him out on Instagram, the pastor said:

"I came into this world as dust, and I'm going back as dust. We live a borrowed life. The air is borrowed. God owns everything we have. God can decide that today, I'm taking back what I gave to you, will you be alive? I see life as everything we have, we don't own it. It is owned by God. And when you try to give out and you don't want to eat alone, then you are trying to discourage me? Do you know how many things that came to my head, especially when the Happie Boys issue happened? I regretted sending them, I regretted so many things. I know how many millions I spent on each of them to travel. The visas, ticket and everything. I regretted. Ticket alone was N2 million."

The pastor said it was wrong to say he abandoned the boys. He said his inability to continue sponsoring the boys abroad was due to the global rise in the Dollar rate.

The boys have since rejected his offer to return and school in Nigeria under the scholarship and the pastor said he felt sad when they attacked and blackmailed him online.

