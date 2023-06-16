Happie Boys have insisted that they are not returning to Nigeria after the OPM pastor paid for their flight tickets

In a recent video shared online, the duo claimed that they were not informed before the decision was carried out

They made it clear that they were not returning to Nigeria and thanked the OPM pastor for trying to help them

Happie Boys have rejected the flight tickets booked by the General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere.

In a video shared on social media, the duo stated that they were not informed before the flight tickets were booked and did not intend to return to Nigeria.

Happie Boys reject OPM pastor's flight tickets Photo credit: Happie Boys/ Instagram, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere/ Facebook

Source: UGC

"Make everybody dey their dey, we no dey come back Nigeria,” they said.

However, they expressed their gratitude to the general overseer for flying to Cyprus to help them but insisted they would not return to Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Recall that Happie Boys had earlier called out the general overseer for allegedly abandoning them in Cyprus after promising them scholarships.

Reactions as Happie Boys reject OPM Pastor's flight tickets

sheen_witty commented:

“Never say you know anybody until you are sure they ain't needy. A poor man's loyalty is in his stomach.”

9jasingles_partner_connects said:

“This guy's had made a decision that might be unfair to them. However, they know better than we all do as it concerns them. Let's see how it goes. Finally, never trust the humility of a poor Man until you test him with authority.”

ndiefi8 reacted:

“I will give them $20k if they can show me their 1st semester results. Those guys failed it.”

pumbrown said:

“You guys should better be on your way back to Nigeria even with you all speech sound so bad, referring him as that man. Una dey mad.”

hotties_koncept_kolleshun said:

“So u you quvs can survive on your own but you still went ahead to call out your benefactor, face of ungrateful children.”

official_cookey reacted:

“I'm very sure that the guy in the middle that made most of the speech is the instigator of all this nonsense. It's just unfortunate cause they have succeeded in spoiling other well-meaning people's chances. Well na here we dy God keeping us alive we go still get update about them.”

mcdan_ferdinand reacted:

“From "daddy" to "that man" hmm.”

sleepwear_nig said:

“He's no longer daddy it's now 'that man' hmm na wa.”

sweetestebby commented:

“This kind people hinders genuine ones that needs help from getting help.”

valentino142021 reacted:

“Chicken Republic is doing thanksgiving on Sunday.”

eves_ classichaircollections said:

“Omoh, be careful when bringing people into.your life. And that Pastor should be grateful he didnt take these ones into.his home. These boys can go any length for money.”

Watch the video below:

OPM pastor reacts after Happie Boys leaked his chat

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, the General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), has announced his decision to restore the scholarship of Happie Boys.

Happie Boys had their scholarship suspended due to the high dollar rate, which made it difficult for the church's general overseer to pay their school fees. Following this, the boys cried out online over hardship and also accused the pastor of placing a curse on them. However, in an update, the pastor has said he has forgiven them and restored their scholarship to continue their studies at any university in Nigeria or the Benin Republic.

The matron who cared for the boys was also instructed to arrange their return to Nigeria. On his official Facebook page, he wrote: “I am Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM). I feel humbled by the level of appreciation I received from well-meaning Nigerians for my good works in improving the lives of the less privileged in Nigeria."

Source: Legit.ng