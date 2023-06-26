A Nigerian lady has narrated a story that many people may find very hard to believe, but she insists it is true

A Nigerian lady has narrated how her father sent clothes and money to them after his death.

TikTok storyteller Joy Gray, who told the story, said it happened in real life in Otukpo, Benue state.

According to Joy, the man was a truck driver who also owned his trucks as he was successful in the business.

Lady says late father sent them money

She said the man died on December 25, 1994, and on December 24, 1995, his family was facing challenges celebrating Christmas.

The deceased man was said to have bought clothes, shoes, and food and sent them through a woman.

Joy said the story did not happen to her but to someone close and dear to her. The lady said:

"We were all shocked, looking at her. Who sent you? She said she travelled with our dad, and our dad was the one who brought her goods from Kano to Otukpo. He dropped her and was like, 'I can't enter the house. So just help me give this to my wife. Tell her I said I love her. She should use this and take care of the kids till I get back home."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady claims her late father sent clothes to them

Many TikTok users found the story interesting, while others found it hard to believe. They dropped different reactions in the comment section.

@Olahx said:

"I don’t know why I always come across your stories at night."

@royalbenjamin878 commented:

"He must be a lovely father honestly."

@akuadonkor said:

"They were not supposed to cry in the presence of the sender if they did so he will continue to send it but seeing they cry he can't again. It happens."

