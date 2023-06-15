Damilola Adeparusi, the popular lady who cooked for 120 hours in Ekiti state, said that she really loves being in the kitchen

Chef Dammy mentioned that she did not go into the cookathon as a way to compete or break Hilda Baci's record

According to the student of Federal University Oye Ekiti, one should always go for one's passion irrespective of what people may say

Popular Ekiti Chef, Dammy, has spoken in an exclusive interview on her just-concluded 120-hour cookathon.

While speaking with BBC News Yoruba, the lady said she did not go into the task to be a Guinness World Records holder or defeat Hilda Baci. In a video, she said:

"I just love cooking."

Chef Dammy said she never wanted to compete against Hilda Baci. Photo source: @spiritwordglobalmission

No Guinness World Records title, just passion for cooking

The chef revealed that it had always been her dream to gather her people and cook for them.

The student disclosed that she had not gotten any car gifts. She added that if her travelling to the US offer finally comes, she would embrace it.

Recall that the Guinness World Records said it did not receive an application regarding Dammy's cookathon that just ended in Oye-Ekiti.

Chef Dammy's advice to youths

On her advice for the young, the celebrity chef said:

"If any young person sees something they would like to do, they should go for it and not let people's criticisms stop them. Is it not your passion? Just go for it."

Chef Dammy hinted that life after the 120-hour cookathon would be normal, saying that as a student, she would return to her studies.

Watch her video interview below:

Reactions to Chef Dammy's interview

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

oluwadamilola_ag said:

"I feel like she wasn't prepared for this interview... Wishing her the best."

olufunmi_tj's said:

"Stop giving this unoriginal babe publicity. It's an insult to Hildas effort to compare her with someone that kept switching off gas to go and sleep. The way we celebrate mediocrity in this country is too much."

teetoteventdecor said:

"I knew the lady was just want to be in the limelight to promote her business."

feyi_ewaola said:

"I just love you Dammy."

deksyn said:

"Dey play."

Guinness World Records crowns Hilda Baci

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the wait finally ended as Guinness World Records confirmed Hilda as the world record holder for a person with the longest hours of cooking.

Hilda, who showed big support for Chef Dammy, expressed her happiness at the news.

Lady applies to Guinness World Records

In similar news, a brilliant Nigerian painter, Oyinlola, showed how happy she was after Guinness World Records accepted her application to break the record for the longest painting time.

The lady said the task would commence from Saturday, October 28, to Monday, October 30. She called it "an incredible journey of creativity".

