A woman has become an internet sensation after a video she shared on TikTok caught the attention of netizens

Dubbed Mummy G.O. by a section of netizens, the woman dressed in modest apparel and a hat as she danced to a gospel song

Some netizens cheered the woman and hailed her display, while others found it hilarious, wondering how she learnt to use TikTok

A Christian faithful has caused an uproar on the social media platform TikTok over a dance video she uploaded.

With an infectious smile, the woman, who sported a hat on an orange long-sleeved blouse, danced happily to a popular Christian song playing in the background.

She danced to a gospel song. Photo Credit: @haiti1966

Source: TikTok

This was after she placed her phone on a flat surface so as to capture her dance display.

She turned around, waved her hands in the air and moved her body in a manner exuding modesty as she danced.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She sang aloud the lyrics of the song as she came closer and smiled into the camera. Some netizens tagged her 'Mummy G.O' and found her display hilarious.

Watch the video below:

People hail 'Mummy G.O'

Mrs delulu said:

"Mummy GO killing it."

victoriawonah123 said:

"This why I always open my mum phone before she joins TikTok."

Chocoberry said:

"Aunty skip the premises to have her own way to enjoy the church."

Dee_gold said:

"He wore Yahweh abi what am I hearing?"

mmilythomas said:

"Sey nah iwo yahwey Abi nah you wore the yahwey she Dey talk abbeg plsss I need answer."

one and only zabby said:

"Mummy I ask you not to take the phone to work is just to call my brother on video call alone."

NtsakicDobbie said:

"I will not saying anything because my mom is very capable too."

BAYOWA said:

"To every women seeing this you will grow old to this age and still be strong like this woman."

Mummy G.O says most video about her were edited

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a controversial Nigerian evangelist, referred to as Mummy G.O., had stated that most videos about her on social media were edited.

Several video clips of Evangelist Adebayo have been seen on social media where she said footballers, women who wear makeup and others will not make heaven.

Addressing the statements captured in the viral videos and memes, the cleric said most of the videos have been edited. She added that those behind the videos trending on social media have been after her for over eight years, adding that they once sent gunmen after her.

Source: Legit.ng