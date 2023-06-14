Chef Damilola Adeparusi did not apply to the Guinness World Records before embarking on her cookathon, Legit.ng can report

This information is contained in a reply sent to Legit.ng by the record body after an enquiry regarding the Ekiti cookathon

There has been so much confusion regarding the cookathon with some Nigerians asking if she followed the right steps

The Guinness World Records has said it did not receive an application regarding the cookathon that just ended in Oye-Ekiti.

A courageous lady, Chef Dammy took up cooking in Oye-Ekiti on Friday June 9, saying she would cook for 120 hours.

The records body said it did receive application regarding Dammy's cookathon. Photo credit: Twitter/@spritiwordgm and GWR.

Some Nigerians were asking if Chef Dammy followed the right procedure or if she actually wanted to break a world record.

Social media abuz over Chef Dammy's cookathon

Social media came alight after the news of her cookathon was made public and Nigerians started reacting to her efforts.

While many people bashed her for trying to copy Hilda Baci, others rallied massive support for her.

But confusion set in as people continued to criticise Dammy, saying she wanted to shine like Hilda Baci.

One businessman even went as far as offering to give Dammy N1 million to stop cooking.

Some Nigerians online accused her of turning off gas to pick beans while others declared that she should go home and rest, but she continued cooking until she reached 120 hours.

What Guinness World Records said about Chef Dammy's cookathon

To clear the air, Legit.ng sent a press enquiry to the Guinness World Records on Tuesday, June 13.

A response received from the body shows that Dammy may not have set out to break any record in the first place. She may just have been cooking for passion or to showcase her skills which many have attested to.

Legit.ng wanted to know if the body is aware of the cookathon so as to clarify members of the public who were curious regarding Dammy's efforts.

The body said:

"We have not received an application for this attempt. Applications can be made via the Guinness World Records website for our records management team to review."

Some Nigerians also raised eyebrows on whether Dammy was following the cooking rules. On this, the body said anyone trying to break a record receives rules from the body once the application is accepted.

The body wrote:

"Once an application is accepted, the record claimant receives a set of detailed guidelines specific to that record category that must be adhered to."

"This also details a list of evidence that must be submitted for our team to verify the record. Guinness World Records maintains a rigorous review process to maintain the integrity of each Guinness World Records title."

In a tweet on its official account on June 7 shortly before the cookathon started, the organizers, The Spirit Word Mission said:

"Spirit Word is going for the world record by Friday, 09/05/2023. Save the date tweeps. We are coming!"

Legit.ng sent WhatsApp enquiry regarding this story to the published number of the organisers of Chef Dammy's cookathon, but no response has been received.

The bright sides of Chef Dammy's cookathon

While it is now clear that the organisers of the cookathon may not have set out to break any record, the event was not a disaster.

Many Nigerians could that it was in fact, a resounding success with one of them even offering to give Dammy N500,000 and a cooking tour of the United States.

Apart from the support of Nigerians on social media, many prominent people including Hilda Baci released tweets encouraging her.

Her cookathon also inspired other Nigerians to channel their energies towards positive things. One youth, Adebiyi Isreal said he applied to the Guinness World Record to break the record for the longest film-watching marathon. The application was approved.

