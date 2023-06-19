In a captivating throwback photo shared by a girl on social media, she showcased her journey from having a dark, smooth skin complexion to her current fair look

The contrasting images generated a wave of curiosity and speculation among netizens, as many marveled at the transformation

One user, commented on the situation, highlighting the tendency for people to jump to conclusions without considering other factors

The photo showcased her beautiful dark smooth skin, strikingly contrasting her current appearance, where she now appears lighter in complexion.

Lady shares unbelievable throwback photos: Photo source: TikTok/@chuksjosephine

Source: TikTok

The post generated a significant buzz and sparked various reactions among netizens.

One commenter, @boodul, expressed frustration at how some people immediately jumped to conclusions about bleaching creams upon seeing a minor change in someone's appearance.

The throwback pictures served dwelled on the impact lighting, angles, and other factors can have on the perception of one's skin tone.

Many could not believe their eyes at the transformation, while others raised concerns about the use of bleaching creams.

Social media reactions as lady throwback photos cause stir

@vickyvics6 opine:

*People are in the comment section saying she bleached, yet you can’t look like her even if you bleached."

@pateddy90 noted:

"Una self you wan compare Tecno button camera and iPhone…I don't understand ."

@broda_hippo said:

"Someone said you’re bleaching, but I told her that you use 100% pure organic toning cream."

@kennyisabop said:

"Why are people saying she bleaches? She didn't think I was this colour back in Nigeria, but here in the state, I changed colour."

@nasa_cindy commented:

"You simply bleached and snapped with iPhone, nothing more…."

Source: Legit.ng