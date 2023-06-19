In a side-splitting video that recently went viral, a man's habit of licking a large pot of soup has left viewers in stitches

The hilarious video catalyzed lighthearted banter and a shared understanding of the joy that good food can bring

Netizens found humour in the fact that he was enjoying the food which resorted to unconventional methods to savor every last bit

A humorous video showing a man's pot-licking activities sparked many amusing responses.

The video shared on Tik Tok by @chideraprecious0 has captured a father of a house, seated comfortably on a couch, as he engaged in a rather unconventional dining experience.

Dad eats from big pot, licks hand in video. Photo Source: TikTok/@chideraprecious0

Source: TikTok

He was seen with his finger licking a big pot, relishing every drop of the delicious concoction.

The reaction of a female voiceover used for the video by the recorder complemented the hilarious display, heard in the background, exclaiming in disbelief and astonishment.

The voice called out the names of biblical figures, shouting "abomination," "Jesus Christ," and referencing Meshach, Shadrach, and Abednego, befitting for the video moment.

The video's caption revealed that this act was not an isolated incident but a regular occurrence whenever his wife prepared a meal.

Netizens' reaction has been overwhelmingly filled with laughter and light-hearted comments, with many viewers interpreting the man's actions as a testament to his wife's cooking skills and his appreciation for her cooking.

Social media reactions as dad eats from pot licks hands in video

@Perriechanel said:

"If he’s not like this when I cook, then I don’t want him".

@Tik Toker said:

"A man might leave Nigeria, but can Nigeria leave a man?".

@jane said:

My dad doesn't eat with a plate. He eats directly from the pot

@Otunba Aleshinloye said:

"He married Hilda’s mentor Wetin you expect. Enjoy the dividends blame. You’re blessed".

@I will be back, said:

"The food sweet or not, if my future husband doesn't appreciate my cooking skills like this, eee issa bride price return".

@Perrycious said:

"Same with my dad too o dat man no sabi eat person food except Im wife".

Watch video

Source: Legit.ng