A Nigerian lady has stirred emotions after sharing a video of her mother on popular app, TikTok

While sharing the video via her official account, she lamented that her mother feels ashamed of the way she looks

Reacting to the video, some social media users penned down heartfelt comments to the girl's mother

A video of a beautiful Nigerian woman with a glaring facial sunburn has gone viral on TikTok.

The woman's daughter shared the video via her official account @lisamorgen1 while narrating her mother's condition.

Lady shares video of mum with facial sunburn Photo credit: @lisamorgen1

Source: TikTok

In the short clip, she revealed that her mother always feels so ashamed of the way she looks due to the sunburn.

However, while some netizens sympathised with the lady, others claimed the sunburn was a result of 'bleaching'.

Social media reactions

@gloriababy83 asked:

"But why she first bleach?

@christabelnwosu55 stated:

"Why will she be ashamed? She looks pretty. Please make sure you always put smile on her face. Mothers are best."

@favouritegirl022 reacted:

"Buy tea tree product for her it works."

@philomina37 noted:

"This is not sun burn it’s called ochronosis exogenous."

@_confi_3 reacted:

"She’s not ashamed she just wants to look good again."

@official_ijeomanj stated:

"Never be ashamed of your mum, love her wholeheartedly."

@okunadesemlad0 asked:

"Must mum use bleaching cream? Coke and Fanta look good on mum."

@omosasmr2 said:

"My mum's face was like this cuz of sun but I got her night and day face cream. Plenty love."

@user77795697000396 reacted:

"Tell mama say enough of cream."

Watch the video below:

Lady who bleached skin returns to normal complexion

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that reactions have trailed the video of a woman who has shunned bleaching and returned to her normal skin colour. The woman was questioned by her daughter who saw her old pictures and noticed how fair her skin was.

In the video posted by @dengajith91, the child saw her mum's wedding picture and asked her why she bleached. The mother responded that she regretted bleaching her skin when she was younger. She said she abandoned the practice along the line and returned to her normal skin colour. She advised women to shun bleaching.

The video showed what she looked like in the past when she was still using bleaching cream. She looked fair in the old picture. However, her skin colour is currently black. The video has sparked reactions among TikTok users who have seen it.

Source: Legit.ng