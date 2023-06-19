A video of a lady, Martha Sneh, skipping rope like a pro in public has gone viral on Instagram

In the video, two persons held the ropes for Martha, and she was hoping mildly with expertise and dexterity

Many who watched her marvelled at her skills, while those who watched the video on social media appreciated her beauty

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

A beautiful lady has become a viral sensation because of her skills in skipping rope.

In an Instagram video, the lady, Martha Sneh, was seen skipping rope, and some people gathered to enjoy her entertaining skills.

Martha Sneh is skilled in skipping rope. Photo credit: Instagram/@showdemmm.

Source: Instagram

Martha posted the video on her handle, and it was reposted by @nwe where it gathered many admirers.

Video of fine lady skipping rope goes viral

Dressed in pink trousers and a black polo, the lady jumped with so much energy. Her speed was great, and she never missed her steps for the whole period.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Martha is so good at what she does that she has become famous on Instagram for skipping rope.

Each time Martha performs the exercise in public, people usually bring out their phones to video her.

Watch Martha's video below:

Reactions from Instagram users as fine lady skips rope in public

@cee_mizzle_77 said:

"That thick thang got a whole bunch of energy."

@ayefos said:

"I’m only here for the yams."

@djcutlas said:

"You don't see this much anymore. This was a regular thing growing up in Philly."

@courtdiggity reacted:

"God is so good."

@77supernova_77_ said:

"I'm going to bring this back in my community I don't see no girls jumping where are the kids."

@jus1millie said:

"I’m so mad when I think of my childhood that I never learned how to do this."

@seraphangel1 commented:

"Her body structure is heavily healthy."

Video shows talented kid playing bottle flip challenge

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a boy went viral after using a chewing stick to catch a bottle.

The boy was playing the popular bottle flip challenge, and the way he did his own was magical.

The video attracted many positive comments as some people asked him to go for the America's Got Talent show.

Source: Legit.ng