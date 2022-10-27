A beautiful Nigerian lady, Adeife Adeoye, has revealed how she was able to gain massive weight in barely one year

Adeife said she was able to achieve such weight gain after taking enough food and increasing her intake of proteins

Reacting to the video, netizens gushed over her beauty as they appealed to her to write out a meal plan

A young lady, Adeife Adeoye, has shocked cyber citizens after showing off her transformation of herself.

Adeife who used to be a dark-skinned slim lady grew fatter and stunned people who never thought she could add weight.

After showing off her transformation on TikTok, netizens got curious to know how she was able to achieve such a change within barely one year.

Adeife in her response revealed that she took a decision to take her diet more serious and within a short time, she began to notice changes.

She also disclosed that she centred her diet around foods that are very rich in protein.

Netizens express shock over Adeife's transformation

@joyzaina asked:

"What did you used?"

@darkdorcas asked:

"Pls how do I gain weight?"

@missqueens5 commented:

"It's working for me ooo I started eating a lot of food I was at 35kg last too month now am 50.20kg."

@ozyozy02 reacted:

"Pls create a meal plan for those of us that have tried everything to gain weight."

@annie_atelier commented:

"Mine is just my face and stomach that is adding, was it like that with you?"

@joyfulstitches0 stated:

"This is nice, pls what's the weight gain recipe or the meal plan that you used."

@victoriawilson59 reacted:

"Wats d secret?"

Lady celebrates as she becomes fat

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a slim lady named Nunu Elixir has finally added weight and she is not keeping quiet about it.

She has shared a stunning video on TikTok to celebrate her new body shape, saying she never thought she could ever add weight. The TikToker stirred reactions with the video as people noticed that she is obviously happy with her new body size.

Nunu shared an old photo of hers in which she looked much thinner than her present state. After sharing the video, people started asking her how she achieved the shape. One particular user wanted to know what she is eating.

