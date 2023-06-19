A drama ensued in public after a boyfriend caught his girlfriend with another man and did not take it lightly

The angry boyfriend almost went physical with the man his bae was with and smashed his car's windscreen

Mixed reactions trailed the incident caught on camera as many took sides with the owner of the Range Rover

A Nigerian man went bananas after finding his girlfriend in another fellow's Range Rover on a road.

The displeased boyfriend confronted his girlfriend and almost fought with the fellow who owns the car.

The boyfriend got angry. Photo Credit: @the_Lawrenz

In a split second, the angry boyfriend got a stone from the ground and smashed the windscreen of the Range Rover with it.

His supposed girlfriend, tagged him crazy as she defended the owner of the car, just as people intervened.

After protesting the angry man's action, the owner of the car drove off the scene with the lady at the center of the whole drama.

Two men still tried to hold down the angry boyfriend after the car had left with his girlfriend. The video, seen on Twitter, got people talking.

Watch the video below:

People tackle the lady's boyfriend

@Irunnia_ said:

"See as his own babe dey ask am “are you crazy?”. Then left with the Range Rovers guy.

"In this life just have money ."

@juwon_io said:

"There’s no point to even try to engage or fight for this.

"Just accept she’s gone and focus on yourself G, it’s easier that way."

@IT_Erogbogbo said:

"The beating in Lagos might not come from the owner, but from people around."

@emmysteven_ said:

"The broken windscreen is a perfect replica of how broken his heart is.

"Glad he didn’t break their heads."

@Onyeani_Kalu said:

"Consequences of fallen in love with someone who is not in love with you and spending your little hard earned money on her trying to please her while depriving yourself and family , such leads a man to do this."

@seunsocials said:

"As a man, why would you even fight another man because of a woman? After all the show, the babe follow Range Rover and he will still pay for repairs (if the owner decides to take it up). Lol."

Boyfriend makes a scene after catching girlfriend in man's car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a boyfriend had got angry after catching his girlfriend in a man's car.

In a short video shared by @instablog9ja on Instagram, the boyfriend ordered his cheating babe to return an expensive gift he had got her in the past.

Efforts by persons present during the incident to calm the irate man prove abortive as he insisted on retrieving his gift item.

The angry boyfriend, however, first confronted the man the lady was with before facing his estranged girlfriend.

Source: Legit.ng