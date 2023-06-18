A member of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC who is a mother of quadruplets has shown off the babies online

TikTok user, Lucy Nwaeze posted the photo and said the mother of quadruplets passed out of NYSC with her children

The photo of the babies and their mother dressed in the NYSC uniform has melted the hearts of many TikTok users

A mother who is a member of the NYSC has posed in a viral photograph with her four babies.

The photo of the babies who are quadruplets has melted the hearts of many TikTok users.

The mother posed in a photo with her quadruplets. Photo credit: TikTok/@lucynwaeze1234.

Source: TikTok

TikTok user, Lucy Nwaeze posted the photo, and it quickly went viral and caught the attention of other TikTok.

The photo shows the proud mother in her NYSC khaki and she was lying down beside the children who lean on her beautifully.

One other thing that attracted the attention of people is that the children were also dressed in the NYSC khaki.

According to Lucy, who posted the video, the mother was passing out of the NYSC.

TikTok users react to photo of NYSC lady with her four children

Immediately the photo was posted, many people rushed to the comment section to congratulate the woman.

Also, some of them prayed in the comment section for God to also bless them with such cute children.

@Barbara said:

"Congratulations for your double blessings dear."

@enubuzorbeauty commented:

"Congratulation! I receive it oo."

@okolotheresachina said:

"Congratulations dear. God is faithful."

@user6142109927752 commented

"I tap from this blessing."

@Muboomotoshoabijo said:

"Congratulations my dear. I claim this favour for my Children in Jesus.name. Amen."

@SHINE SHINE LADY reacted:

"Congratulations dear. God bless you and your family."

@happinessemmanue85 said:

"Congratulations dear. May God supply all you need to take care of them."

@onojaabutuaugust5 reacted:

"Congratulations to her and praise to God who doeth hard things. I like their copper uniforms. Very fine on them."

Source: Legit.ng