Social media has been buzzing with excitement after a TikTok post of a young lady surprising her mother with a brand-new car went viral

In the video, the girl could be seen dragging her sleeping mother out of their home and showing her the new car, causing both of them to become teary-eyed

In the comments section, many people praised the daughter for her thoughtful and loving gesture, as some expressed the desire to do the same for their mother

It was a heartwarming sight in a TikTok video that recently went viral. A beautiful lady surprised her mother with a brand-new car on her birthday.

In the video, she dragged her mum out of her house to unveil her birthday present.

Lady Surprises Mum with a New Car on Her Birthday. Photo source: TikTok/@Funkycollection

Source: TikTok

The mum, still groggy from sleep, was shocked and burst into tears when she saw her new car.

She then proceeded to thank her daughter and prayed for her in Yoruba.

She also revealed how she had given her first car to her mum in 2017 to ensure her comfort.

The video has received thousands of views and comments.

The comments were congratulating and admiring her gesture towards her mum.

Some even expressed their desire to do something special for their mothers. "It's the Church members for me! Congratulations, mum Bolu" and "I claim this with faith My mom has been through a whole lot because of myself and my siblings " were some of the sweet comments gathered from the post.

This video has undoubtedly caught the hearts of people all over the world.

More social media reactions to the lady's birthday surprise video:

@damieohlah said:

"Please just tell me to stop crying God, please provide for me so I can do this for my mom and Dad someday,"

@amarachukwuprisci noted:

"It's the Church members for me! congratulations mum Bolu."

@tobiposh0 said:

"I claim this with faithMy mom has been through a whole lot because of myself And my siblings ."

@ayomo04 said:

"Chai, see me crying, congratulations momma Jah pls bless me so I can always surprise my mom ."

@user3576121091626 said:

"But mummy is not crying; you are the one doing the crying for her congratulation, ma."

@user8938211325509 noted:

"Am happy for you, ma. May you continue to eat the fruit of your labour, amen ."

@omofonmwanotasowiefaith:

"God bless you both; I pray God should bless me and my sister to put a smile on my parent's face,"

@chiomanuhu said:

"Ok, I the am crying. Nobody should like my post, ohSo emotional ."

Watch video:

