A woman who has waited for 11 years has finally given birth, and she has taken to TikTok to share the good news

TikTok user, M5 Gang gave birth to quintuplets and she posted a video of the five babies for people to see her blessings

Nigerians on TikTok have joined in her celebration, with many of them rushing to the comment to tap into her blessing

After waiting for 11 years, a woman has given birth to quintuplets, and she has posted a video of the babies.

The mother of quintuplets, M5 Gang, took to TikTok to share the good news with the general public.

The mother who waited for 11 years gave birth to five babies at once. Photo credit: TikTok/@m5quintuplets.

Her TikTok bio describes her as a mother of 5 and a gospel music artist.

M5 Gang showed photos she took when she was pregnant. Her husband was also featured in some of the photos.

Nigerians celebrate with woman who gave birth to five babies

She also showed the babies one after the other in the first video. In another video, M5 Gang put the babies together on a chair.

While posting the video, M5 Gang prayed for the other women who are expecting children to also receive their miracle babies.

She wrote:

"Blessed with quintuplets after 11 years. Receive your miracle babies In the mighty name of Jesus Christ!!"

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Nigerian women gives birth to five babies at once

@zaynabjwahn said:

"Wow! God is really good. Congratulations."

@GODPLEASEBLESS ME said:

"Lord, it has also been 11 years please bless me with just one child for my husband."

@Linda Yeboah827 reacted:

"I tap into it in Jesus mighty name Amen."

@Wendy Kathure

"Indeed, we serve a faithful God."

@user8216711750844 said:

"We serve a mighty God."

@Irene5Katumo said:

"God of wonders. I love his work and surprises."

@Queen_HK said:

"God is Great and always faithful. Congratulations."

