A Nigerian lady who recently passed out of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC has welcomed quintuplets

The lady named Chidimma Amaechi gave birth to the babies in Awka, the capital of Anambra state

Information seen on Facebook indicates that the woman has been childless for 8 years before welcoming the bundles of joy

The mother welcomed 5 babies in Akwa. Photo credit: Facebook/Okoye Rosemary Ifeoma.

Source: Facebook

According to a story shared on Facebook by Okoye Ifeoma Obi, the mum welcomed three boys and 2 girls.

The huge blessing received by Chidimma is coming after eight years of childlessness.

Part of the story reads:

"Women are strong mehnnnn. Five Babies at once. Omo I tap ooo,na just two I want oo. This is a Good News Coming Out Of Anambra State. Congratulations to Chidimma Amaechi who delivered Quintuplets in Awka to the glory of God. She delivered 3 boys and 2 girls at Life Hospital Awka, Anambra state. This is worth celebrating."

Many people thronged the comment section of the post to congratulate the new mother.

Reactions from Facebook users

Favour Chinedu said:

"Congratulations dear. I tap into this bundle of joy. Amen."

Oby Arikpo commented:

"Wow a big congratulations oooooo. This can only be God. He is a great God."

Loveth Ifeanyichukwu said:

"Wow Wow Wow congratulations to you ma I tap from this blessing."

Bright Udoh reacted:

"Congratulations. What God cannot do does not exist. Nothing is missing and nothing is broken."

Wahab Eric Oluwaseun said:

"Wow big congratulations to her and the family. Indeed women are stronger."

Chialuka Chukwu said:

"Nne congratulations to you and family and all Glory be to our God."

Video of a mother who welcomed triplets

In a related story, Legit.ng also reported that a Nigerian mother gave birth to triplets.

The woman said in a video she posted that it was her first time of giving birth.

Man Nigerians were stunned because she gave birth at the age 54.

Source: Legit.ng