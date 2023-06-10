A baby girl has made people laugh out loud on TikTok because of how she put on her mother's big shoes

The shoes are bigger than the girl, and she wobbled with them and almost fell while trying to walk around a room

The hilarious video that captured her action has gone viral and generated funny comments from TikTok users

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

A baby has gone viral on TikTok after she was seen rocking her mother's high-heeled shoes.

TikTok user, Naiveteinvincible got people laughing after sharing the video of the baby bent on wearing adult shoes.

At first, the girl struggled to walk with the high-heeled shoes before gaining her balance. Photo credit: TikTok/@naiveteinvincible.

Source: TikTok

In the video, the girl was seen inside a room, trying to navigate her way after putting on black shoes bigger than her legs.

Baby girl walks while wearing black high-heeled shoes

She managed to walk in the high-heeled shoes but not perfect at first because he almost fell when she took a few steps.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She then held the wall to give herself a physical balance and attempted to take more steps. She thereafter posed like a model.

Throughout the video, her movements were not too strong, but she still managed to achieve her aim of rocking the shoes.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of a baby girl wearing her mother's high-heeled shoes

Meanwhile, hilarious comments have trailed the video after it went viral. Some TikTok users hailed the girl and said she walked better than them.

@Marlathebest12 said:

"No way she walks better than I do."

@Darene Bonachie Loem commented:

"Serious but it's dangerous."

@Alice ketia commented:

"Child who will give you sleepless nights."

@philo philo said:

"She's better than me."

E_T@v@r€& said:

"In any case, she knows better than me."

@Kenyan girl commented:

"Looks like me coming from the club Saturday morning."

@marcie asked:

"But how do kids manage to walk in such shoes better than elders?"

Video shows kid walking like old woman

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a child saw an elderly woman and imitated how she walked.

In a video, the boy followed the old woman and walked in a bent position.

When the old woman turned and saw what he did, she simply laughed.

Source: Legit.ng