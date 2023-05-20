A man who says he is blessed with 10 daughters has come online to show them off in a TikTok video that has gone viral

The 10 ladies who are all grown were all in one car and they came out one after the other when the car stopped

Some TikTok users are surprised that a father could have 10 daughters, while some say he is hugely blessed

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A man who is blessed with 10 daughters has shown them off in a viral TikTok video.

In a video posted with the TikTok handle, @prince_eddy_tawa, the man was happy seeing as the children came out one after the other.

The man is blessed with 10 daughters and they were in one car. Photo credit: TikTok/@prince_eddy_tawa.

Source: TikTok

The video shows that the children all boarded one car, cramping themselves in it in a funny way.

Viral video shows 10 daughters belonging to one parent

The proud father stood close by as the children alighted until 10 of them showed their faces.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The man's daughters are fully grown, and many people have called him blessed after seeing the video.

He was counting as they were coming out of the car until he got to the 10th who was driving. The video has stunned a lot of people on TikTok.

But some people who have seen the video argued that there was no way 10 ladies would cramp themselves in one car.

Some said it is not advisable for one family to be in one car just in case anything happens.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@ROGER BUMA TITANJI said:

"It's a wow."

@jabulanidlamini98 commented:

"But you should show the whole car what if the other door on left is open and the people are forming a line entering the car one by one."

@user1861323771611 said:

"Sometimes family being in one car is not advisable."

Mum delivers five babies at once

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman gave birth to five babies at once.

The woman had waited for nine years before she was blessed with the children.

A TikTok video showing when she went to deliver the babies went viral online.

Source: Legit.ng