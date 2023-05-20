"I Will Marry The 6th One": Man Who Has 10 Daughters Shows Them in One Car, Video Goes Viral on TikTok
- A man who says he is blessed with 10 daughters has come online to show them off in a TikTok video that has gone viral
- The 10 ladies who are all grown were all in one car and they came out one after the other when the car stopped
- Some TikTok users are surprised that a father could have 10 daughters, while some say he is hugely blessed
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
A man who is blessed with 10 daughters has shown them off in a viral TikTok video.
In a video posted with the TikTok handle, @prince_eddy_tawa, the man was happy seeing as the children came out one after the other.
The video shows that the children all boarded one car, cramping themselves in it in a funny way.
"They have respect": Nigerian mother wears 'jaga jaga' makeup to pick her kids from school, video goes viral
Viral video shows 10 daughters belonging to one parent
The proud father stood close by as the children alighted until 10 of them showed their faces.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
The man's daughters are fully grown, and many people have called him blessed after seeing the video.
He was counting as they were coming out of the car until he got to the 10th who was driving. The video has stunned a lot of people on TikTok.
But some people who have seen the video argued that there was no way 10 ladies would cramp themselves in one car.
Some said it is not advisable for one family to be in one car just in case anything happens.
Watch the video below:
Reactions from TikTok users
@ROGER BUMA TITANJI said:
"It's a wow."
@jabulanidlamini98 commented:
"But you should show the whole car what if the other door on left is open and the people are forming a line entering the car one by one."
"I have no excuse": Beautiful lady with only one leg stands while dancing in a sweet way, video goes viral
@user1861323771611 said:
"Sometimes family being in one car is not advisable."
Mum delivers five babies at once
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman gave birth to five babies at once.
The woman had waited for nine years before she was blessed with the children.
A TikTok video showing when she went to deliver the babies went viral online.
Source: Legit.ng