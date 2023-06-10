Hilda Baci showed off her baddie friends in a video to show in the company of astonishing beauties

The ladies sang along to Ice Spice's song as they catwalked dramatically out of the door one by one

Many people who watched the video were full of praise as they tried to pick the prettiest of them all

A Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, the only person in the country to have cooked for 100 hours, showed off all her beautiful friends.

In a video that has gone online, Hilda called them her baddies. They all sang, and catwalked out of a room.

Hilda Baci and beautiful friends

Many men who watched their videos online said that the ladies are beautiful as they tried to assess the ladies each.

Some people said the one in a black gown was the prettiest of them all. The video is going viral amid an Ekiti chef trying to break her record.

Abah Raphnelson Nonso said:

"Marketing don start."

promise ganyi said:

"The last girl was Davido babe after she and chioma had issues. da'vil bought her a car."

obi Obianuju said:

"The last is so pretty."

Sonia said:

"She looks like angel bbn."

Angel said:

"Its miss regnalds for me."

Vivian Nikki said:

"The last lady understood the assignment."

Kei kei said:

"Everybody giving!! So beautiful."

Gold Balm said:

"Your girlfriend fine oooo, I mean the last lady."

BABY G said:

"The last lady is the Baddest baddie."

mr BIG_ME said:

"The remaining ones wey dey Hilda back nor sabi cook."

esther said:

"Hilda any update for guiness records."

Hilda cooked rice & stew

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a short video showing famous Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, cooking rice and stew with fresh fish inside the same pot has stirred massive reactions online.

Making a hilarious voiceover in the TikTok clip, she said after standing and cooking for four days, expectations of her went higher.

