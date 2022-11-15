A young lady broke down in tears of joy when her mother who is a food vendor bought her a brand new car

In videos and photos posted on Twitter by Mpho_Mmasechaba, the young lady was surprised by the car gift when the key was handed to her

The heartwarming videos and photos posted on Sunday November 13 has stirred emotional reactions among Twitter users

A video of a young lady who got a car gift from her mother has gone viral on social media.

According to videos posted on Sunday, November 13 by by Mpho_Mmasechaba, the car gift was a total surprised to the lady.

The lady broke down in tears after receiving the keys. Photo credit: @Mpho_Mmasechaba.

In one of the short clips, the car key was handed to the lady and she instantly broke down in tears of joy.

She used her hands to clover her face as she was unable to overcome the shock she felt as the keys of the new jeep dangled before her.

When she eventually overcame her initial shock, she climbed the car in happiness as bouquet of flowers were handed over to her.

Her mother who is a food vendor took her to the car dealership where the brand new Toyota was purchsed for her. One of the video that captured the moment was later posted on Instagram by Sabi Radio.

Reactions fro Twitter users

@dessyshepherd said:

"Tears of joy. You should give thanks to God and make your mama proud always. One love."

@ItsYourGirlVoni reacted:

"Let me go show my mom, she needs to see what her peers are doing."

@CThandazagirl commented:

"Father we plead the blood of Jesus upon this car and the family. We come against the spirits of accidents, hijackings, robbery and kidnappings. Please command your angels concerning them. Always in the company of your holy spirit . Every blessing be for your glory and honour. Amen."

Nigerian man buys a new car for his wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man bought a car for his wife to appreciate her.

According to the man whose name is Solomon Adogo, his wife stood with him through thick and thin.

He said his wife helped him and even refused to leave him when he had only a bike.

