A video captured the comical act of a lady, who took the tradition of "padlocking" her love to a whole new level at a bridge

The Love Padlock Bridge is known as a popular destination for couples who seek to solidify their love by attaching padlocks to the bridge's railings

Netizens found the act amusing and expressed their eagerness to follow suit, while others jokingly declared their intention to unlock the padlocks

A surge of funny responses from Tik Tok users has been prompted by the hilarious act of a woman who 'padlocked' her boyfriend's love on the Paris Love Padlock Bridge.

The amusing video shared by @meenah1 on Tik Tok, captioned "I don padlock my boyfriend to love bridge in Paris," showcased a woman dressed in trousers and a black sleeveless top, as she engaged in a peculiar ritual.

In the video, a lady was seen squatting in front of a bridge railing, already adorned with various shapes and sizes of padlocks.

With a mischievous grin, she mimicked the tradition by padlocking her boyfriend's love to the bridge. As she acted lighthearted, she muttered words, presumably expressing her affection and hopes for an unbreakable bond.

With a sense of accomplishment, the lady stood up confidently, as if she had successfully sealed her partner's love for her with the 'padlock'.

Many expressed their excitement, stating that they couldn't wait to visit the Love Padlock Bridge and engage in similar rituals to symbolise their love.

Social Media Reactions:

@kubiat said:

"If na Naija be this business for don set for our guys,na just to unlock all the padlocks n start selling them".

@CHIMA¥¥RMB said:

"Omo na to cut those keys make some boy's eye's open".

@Khadija Bin't Ousman said:

"Please wait ooo don’t leave make I give you mine too you lock it alongside".

@candlelady said:

"I am storming here next year, ama padlock, my husband, just for fun".

@Hoosman said:

"I reject it in Jesus' name; you shouldn't do this, dear; I already promised you it's you or no one else, na".

