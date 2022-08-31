A group of ladies recently called out their 'evil' friend for putting a man's name in a bottle and throwing it by the waterside

In a viral video, the girls brought out the bottle and untied the rope which the lady used in wrapping it

Social media users have reacted to the video with many netizens expressing their displeasure over the lady's action

A yet-to-be-identified lady has been dragged online by her friends for putting her man's name inside a bottle.

According to the girls in a viral video, they claimed that the suspect who's their friend also tied the bottle before flinging it by the waterside.

Ladies free man locked inside a bottle Photo Credit: @bcrworldwide / Anna Frank

While calling out their friend over her action, they lamented that their lives are also not secured.

"Omo this girl get mind. We suppose keep our things safe cause this girl fit use am do something", one of the girls said.

After untying and opening the bottle, they announced the victim's name as Favour.

Social media users react to sad video

Heartwinners_autos wrote:

"Somebody eye don clear."

Larry_lanre247 said:

"Favour is been Favoured."

Hurleyexchangee commented:

"Why u de spoil ya girl mate juju. Na all of u de do juju."

Greg_himself reacted:

"Nigerian will kill me one day with all this f n superstitions."

No_luv_given added:

"jay.mario.130 come see oo. Evil girl."

Sarah_jaywright commented:

Sommy_cashyvii see where them lock your boi. Favour."

Jenny_heebert16 reacted:

"Ahh na my brother name be that ooooo."

Lady discovers boyfriend locked her photos in bottle

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady visited her boyfriend's house and discovered her picture locked in a bottle and put in a basket.

Other things in the basket included a bunch of plantains, yam, some leaves, dry pepper and a weave. She revealed in her mail that she is scared for her life as she doesn't know what to do.

The lady who has been dating him for three months reveals she wants to confront him. Below are photos of the things discovered at his house which has left her scared for her life and confused considering he is 'UK trained'.

Source: Legit.ng