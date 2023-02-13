Mixed reactions have trailed an emotional video of a man begging his heartthrob to take him back

While on his knees, the sorry man pleaded with the lady and held on to her legs, but she would not listen

Many ladies threw their weight behind the woman's action in the video, while others advised her to forgive him forgive but not take him back

A man caused quite a stir in public as he begged his ex-girlfriend to take him back.

In a viral video seen on TikTok, the man was caught on his knees as he begged the lady, not minding stares from people.

The lady tried to ward him off but he was insistent and held on to her legs tightly. The lady eventually got free from his grasp and left the scene.

"He came back but is too late," a caption of the video reads, suggesting the man had left her of his volition.

Social media users were stunned by the incident and shared their thoughts on the video.

Social media reactions

Ãfîå Çyprèss Lïnkêrh said:

"Dis x wat will happen to any guy who flex himself on any lady."

chichi baby said:

"Na this kind thing I dey like cause someguys don't worth it."

swanzygh67 said:

"Please forgive him."

Zara said:

"This is my ex coming every morning to my door step to beg, but I no gree. Allah has given me better."

chrismike said:

"Let her go bro..take another..no stress yaself...she wasn't even with u from day one..be the price always."

prosper2157 said:

"Before any man can do this in public his love he truly love her his heart is actually speaking now not is brain."

peaceful said:

"He don see say she don move on with someone better than him, she come dey glow join."

Lady kneels in public as she begs her boyfriend not to break up with her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady begged her boyfriend not to end their relationship.

It is reported that the man made his desire to end their relationship known to her, a move she wasn't happy with.

Despite being in public, the lady pleaded on her knees and even ran after the man. Instablog9ja who shared the video on Instagram has it that the incident happened in Lagos state. Mixed reactions trailed the video.

