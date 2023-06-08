A remarkable mother astounded onlookers as she expertly carried her three precious babies using only one wrapper

The awe-inspiring moment took place in a bustling environment, where the mother became the centre of attention for her incredible multitasking skills

Many commended her for successfully managing the weight and ability of carrying three infants while maintaining their comfort

A recently shared video which depicted a mother effortlessly carrying her triplets has generated a wave of admiration.

In a heartwarming video shared on Tiktok by @olamilekanojay, a hardworking mother was seen skillfully wrapping two of her little ones onto her back using a single piece of cloth.

At the same time, he also utilised a baby carrier to secure her third child in front of her, creating a perfectly balanced and secure arrangement.

Woman chests triplets in market, gets attention: Photo Source: TikTok/@olamilekanojay

Source: TikTok

As seen in the adorable video, the three babies were all girls, adorned with pretty pink bow-like head ties.

They slumbered peacefully, blissfully unaware of the attention they were receiving from their admirers.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The onlookers couldn't help but admire the mother's ability to carry her trio of little ones effortlessly.

Their voices filled with praise and wonder as they commended her.

Netizens labelled the mother as a strong woman. Others tapped into the blessing and uniqueness of having triplets.

Social Media Reactions:

@Salma said:

" I think this lady can solve Nigerian problems… Mom of all nations".

@Aderibigbe Kemi said:

"God bless them for you; you will eat the fruit of your labour, IJMN".

@distinct. 897 said:

"Motherhood is not easy. May God help you".

@Ada asamma said:

"I tap into the beautiful blessing ijn Amen, triplets boys".

@EstherEniyandunni said:

"This is amazing; I pray that God, in his infinite mercy, provides all the resources needed to take care of these beautiful gifts for you in Jesus' mighty".

@user26160360800 said:

"SuSupermom.been struggling with my twins,the , but now they are grown-up girls".

Watch video:

Pretty Oyinbo lady backs her baby with a Nigerian wrapper

In a related story, Legit.ng previously reported how a pretty white lady backs her baby with a Nigerian wrapper.

A young Oyinbo lady surprised many abroad as she backed her baby with a traditional Nigerian wrapper.

Many people took photos of her and her baby from afar. A woman stopped them to play with the kid.

Source: Legit.ng