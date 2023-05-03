A Nigerian man was shocked to find out that his girlfriend took his name to a Muslim cleric called alfa

He angrily confronted the lady, expressing disappointment over her action and using cuss words at her

The video of him confronting her has sent social media users into a frenzy, with many throwing their weights behind the lady

A Nigerian man confronted his quiet girlfriend after finding out that she took his name to an alfa.

In a trending TikTok video, the disappointed man slammed the lady, repeatedly pushing her head with his finger

He was shocked after finding out she took his name to a priest. Photo Credit: @akgold_001

Source: TikTok

He used cuss words at her and 'casted and binded' the lady in the lord's name. The man lamented over the lady's action, saying he thought she was quiet and innocent.

He took a white-beaded wrist accessory from her and vowed to have it cut. The lady sat on the sofa quietly as her man raged on.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

abbeylee said:

"Yourself dy lock client nw,and did Ajoke know who I’m."

@ritaly said:

"Bros walahi the thing never clear for ur head oo."

Goddesskait said:

"See the way e dey talk self chai this girl don turn that guy to mumu."

ibukunfunke said:

"So if she lock you she dnt want to share you with any girls."

Cool said:

"lf she takes ur name 2 Alfa. lt's 2 ways,,now mab she wants you to be wealthy as in MY husband is rich. or she's planning evil against u?"

user2868607525456 said:

"Oga rest,she know say u dey date many girls that why."

Lady breaks up with boyfriend because of his name

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had broken up with her boyfriend after finding out his real name.

The lady lamented that she had to break up with him because she didn't know how to tell her friends that her man's real name was Bashiru and not Bash. She maintained that Bashiru sounded too local while Bash sounded more like a Turkish name.

The tweet read:

"A female friend of mine broke up with her boyfriend of 7 months after finding out that his real name is Bashiru, and not Bash. Women are weird."

Source: Legit.ng