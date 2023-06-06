A pretty Muslim lady of Fulani descent has got social media buzzing with her marriage preference

The young lady expressed her desire to spend the rest of her life with an Igbo man and wondered if she is alone in her wish

Many people of Igbo descent swooned over her viral video as people showed interest in her, while others encouraged the lady

A Nigerian lady of Fulani descent has sent social media into a frenzy after revealing she has great admiration for Igbo men.

The pretty lady who is a Muslim and hails from Kano state said she really wishes to marry an Igbo man.

She said she would like to marry an Igbo man. Photo Credit: @itzjiddaharnan

Source: TikTok

She wondered if she is the only Muslim Fulani lady having such a desire. Her TikTok video went viral with many Igbo people showing her support.

Some Igbo men seized the opportunity to indicate their interest in her as they gushed over her physical beauty.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

@jayblaq_ said:

"You will find one soon and you children will be proud of you for given them an Igbo father."

shred said:

"Normally with beautiful you look , it’s only an igbo guy that can take good care of you , pls come."

DAVID BORNAGAIN MUSIC said:

"Dey play.

"Not only hausa fulani even chard fulani."

Diamond Goddess said:

"Don't worry,am from Igbo ,I will connect you with my brother."

theophelousmanfre said:

"Welcome to our world.

"You are too beautiful.''

Dove said:

"Am housa Fulani but I speak igbo very well."

MebbyRikky333 said:

"Is not only u even me too , have being looking for one to date me."

sman0881 said:

"Hausa Fulani from Bauchi Born and brought up in Enugu speak Igbo very well nice meeting you dear."

halimajohnthliza said:

"My sister wishing you good luck.

"I'm also an hausa from Borno but I'm married to an Igbo man from Abia."

Oyinbo lady says she never believed she'd marry an Igbo man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a white lady had marked her 27th marriage anniversary with her Igbo husband.

The beautiful woman took to her LinkedIn account to recount how they fell in love and subsequently got married.

According to her, she never believed that she would accept to get married to a Nigerian man. However, her husband was persistent and did not relent until their marriage finally became a reality. She went further to express her gratitude to God for blessing her with a Nigerian man.

Source: Legit.ng