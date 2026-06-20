Japan has announced its first visa fee revision in nearly half a century, signalling a major change in immigration policy

The new charges, which take effect from July 1, 2026, will see single-entry and multiple-entry visas rise sharply

Officials say the move is designed to reflect inflation, strengthen immigration systems, and align Japan more closely with Western countries

Japan has decided to raise visa fees for foreign nationals, marking the first revision in 48 years. The change was approved at a Cabinet meeting on Friday and will take effect from July 1, 2026.

The cost of a single-entry visa will rise from ¥3,000 to ¥15,000, while a multiple-entry visa will increase from ¥6,000 to ¥30,000.

Japan raises visa fees for foreign nationals to strengthen its immigration system. Photo credit: AFP/GettyImages

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According to JapanTimes, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi explained at a news conference:

“The current visa fee was set in 1978, and we have recently revised it to reflect inflation and exchange rate fluctuations since then.” He added that the government does not expect the increase to have an immediate impact on inbound tourism.

Residency and permanent visa costs

The revision also affects residency status changes and permanent residency applications. Fees for residency status changes and extensions will move from the current ¥5,500–¥6,000 range to between ¥10,000 and ¥70,000. Permanent residency applications will rise from ¥10,000 to ¥200,000.

The statutory upper limits have been raised to ¥100,000 for residency status changes or extensions and ¥300,000 for permanent residency applications. These changes are expected to be implemented before March 31, 2027.

Purpose of the increase

The government intends to use the additional revenue to process Japan’s growing foreign resident population, which reached a record 4.13 million at the end of 2025. Funds will also be directed towards expanding Japanese-language programmes and strengthening measures against illegal overstayers.

Officials argue that the fee hikes will bring Japan closer to Western countries’ visa charges. For example, visa renewal fees in the United States are about $420–$470, while in Germany they range from €93 ($107) to €98.

By aligning with international standards, Japan aims to build a more robust immigration system that can better manage its rising foreign population.

Japan denies plans to create special visas for Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Japanese government has denied reports that it is creating a special visa category for skilled Nigerians who wish to relocate to Kisarazu, a city recently designated as Nigeria’s “hometown” under the JICA Africa Hometown initiative.

The rebuttal followed widespread reports citing a statement from the Nigerian State House, which claimed that Japan would open a special dispensation visa for Nigerians to live and work in Kisarazu. At the 9th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD9) held last week in Yokohama, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) unveiled the JICA Africa Hometown programme to deepen exchanges between African countries and Japanese local governments.

Under the initiative, four Japanese cities were matched with four African nations: Kisarazu with Nigeria, Nagai with Tanzania, Sanjo with Ghana, and Imabari with Mozambique.

Source: Legit.ng