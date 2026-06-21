British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is reportedly considering announcing a timetable for his departure from office as pressure mounts over his leadership of the Labour Party.

The UK’s Observer newspaper reported that Starmer was expected to make a statement on his future as early as Monday, after concluding that his position may no longer be sustainable following consultations with cabinet ministers, advisers, donors and trade union leaders.

UK Prime Minister Reportedly Announces When He Will Resign as Details Emerge

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However, a government source dismissed the report, saying Starmer remained focused on governing and continuing his work as prime minister. The source pointed to previous remarks by Starmer insisting that he would continue to lead the country.

The leadership crisis intensified after Andy Burnham won a parliamentary seat on Friday, giving him a potential route to launch a formal challenge for Labour’s leadership.

Starmer, who led Labour to a landslide victory in the 2024 general election, has faced growing criticism over policy reversals, internal disputes and concerns from some lawmakers that his government has struggled to deliver promised improvements in living standards.

More than 100 Labour lawmakers have publicly called on Starmer to resign or provide a clear timeline for his exit, according to a tally by Reuters.

Burnham, 56, is widely viewed as a leading potential successor. The former cabinet minister has built significant support within Labour through his role as mayor of Greater Manchester and has been encouraged by allies to seek a leadership transition.

Although Burnham has not formally challenged Starmer, he used his victory speech to call for a new direction for the country. Former health minister Wes Streeting has also indicated he could enter a leadership contest.

If Starmer leaves office, Britain would face another change of prime minister, adding to a period of political instability that has seen multiple leaders take charge in recent years.

Source: Legit.ng