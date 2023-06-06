An Igbo lady who is a Muslim has identified with her religion on social media with pride, stating that she became one from birth

Giving a stunning detail into her family background, the Igbo Muslim said she had a hard time explaining it to people

Her post went viral as many Muslim faithful as well as those of Igbo descent showed her support

A Nigerian lady has revealed that she is an Igbo by tribe and is also a Muslim right from her birth.

According to the lady, both her parents are Igbo and Muslims from birth and marvelled that her unborn kids will surely have a tough time explaining their mum's tribe and religion to people.

She is an Igbo lady who is a Muslim from birth. Photo Credit: @mahasha_photography

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok post, she declared her religion with pride while showcasing her heartthrob. She said it was difficult for her to explain her religion and tribe to folks. She wrote:

"My unborn kids will have a very tough time explaining that their mum is Igbo and Muslims right from birth, cos me I saw shege explaining it even though both of my parents are Igbo and Muslims from birth."

In another post, she said that Igbo Muslims exist and are proud of their religion and tribe.

"Believe it or not we Igbo Muslims exist and yes we are proud of our religion and tribe Alhamdulillah."

Watch the videos below:

Reactions on social media

MELODYSWEET1986 said:

"Me from Abia state and got married to Muslim."

ibrahimsaniib said:

"Masha Allah may Allah take your life as a Muslim and Grant you Aljannatul Firdausi ameen summa ameen."

user6775657544743 said:

"Congratulations and as for me I will love to marry Igbo that is a muslim,cos I love the religion so much."

Baliqees Morenikeji said:

"May Almighty Allah bless your new home, I luv igbo because my grandma was an igbo and I was born and brought up in igbo land."

Bekky said:

"I explain tire my sister some don't even believe me until I tell them places in my village."

kaffyexcel said:

"Alhamdulilah, Allaumma Barik...

"May Allah reunite us in Jannah,una dey make me proud, I still get hope to marry Igbo Muslim some day."

Imo Muslim who translated Quran into Igbo language

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported about an Imo Muslim who translated Quran into Igbo language.

The Imo indigene who converted to Islam 33 years ago revealed that he translated 6,236 verses of the Holy Quran.

In an interview with BBC News Pidgin, Chuwkuemeka revealed that he did it because he wanted Igbo people to know about Islam. The Muslim faithful said he received commendations from Hausa and Yoruba folks more than Igbo people.

Source: Legit.ng