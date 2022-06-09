A beautiful oyinbo woman identified as Lana Svitlana is celebrating 27 years of tying the knot with her Nigerian husband

Lana said if anyone had told her when she was still 17 years old that she would tie the knot with a Nigerian, she wouldn't believe it

The beautiful wife said although their marriage isn't perfect, but she is still thankful that God brought them together and they have stayed for 27 years

A Ukrainian life coach and business consultant, Lana Svitlana, has shared photos of her Nigerian husband as they celebrate 27th anniversary.

The beautiful woman took to her LinkedIn account to recount how they fell in love and subsequently got married.

According to her, she never believed that she would accept to get married to a Nigerian man.

Oyinbo woman and Igbo man celebrate wedding anniversary Photo Credit: @lanasvitlana

She said:

"If you tell me when I was 17 that I will marry a foreigner, a Nigerian man, I would never believe it, not to talk of marrying for such a long time."

However, her husband was persistent and did not relent until their marriage finally became a reality.

The oyinbo lady showered massive praises on her husband

She went further to express her gratitude to God for blessing her with a Nigerian man.

In her words:

"Who am I that God will look upon and bless me with someone who will be so loving, caring, supportive and tolerant all these years? Someone who forgives my imperfections, faults and mistakes."

The interracial couple got married when she was only 18

Lana said:

I was only 18 years old. I met him when I was 17 years old and he told me after 2 days, that he will marry me...I just laughed."

"Then he told the same thing to my mother when he saw her one week after we met...my mom just smiled and said OK. Obviously, no one believed it but after 5 months we got married."

