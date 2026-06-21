Claude Guillemot, one of the five brothers who founded Ubisoft in 1986, died in a plane crash near La Baule-Escoublac Airport in France

The 65-year-old businessman and a flight instructor were killed when their twin engine Cessna 421 went down while approaching the airfield

Ubisoft confirmed Guillemot's death, marking the loss of a key figure behind globally successful gaming franchises including Assassin's Creed and Rayman

Claude Guillemot, one of the founders of video game giant Ubisoft, has died in a plane crash in western France. He was 65.

French authorities confirmed that Guillemot and a flight instructor were killed when a twin engine Cessna 421 aircraft crashed near La Baule-Escoublac Airport. The aircraft reportedly went down in a field while approaching the airfield.

Claude Guillemot helped establish Ubisoft alongside his four brothers in 1986. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Emergency responders and forensic teams were deployed to the crash site as investigations commenced to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Ubisoft later confirmed Guillemot's death but did not release further details.

Who was Ubisoft founder Claude Guillemot?

Guillemot was widely known as one of the five brothers who established Ubisoft in 1986. Alongside Yves, Michel, Gérard and Christian Guillemot, he helped build the company into one of the world's most recognised video game publishers.

Over the years, Ubisoft developed and published several successful gaming franchises that gained global popularity. Among its best-known titles are Assassin's Creed, Just Dance, Rayman and the Tom Clancy series.

The company grew from a family-run venture into a major player in the international gaming industry, with studios and operations across multiple continents.

Gaming industry loses pioneering figure

News of Guillemot's death has drawn attention across the gaming community, where he was regarded as one of the figures behind Ubisoft's rise in the competitive entertainment sector.

While the company did not comment further on the tragedy, tributes are expected from colleagues, industry stakeholders and gaming enthusiasts who followed Ubisoft's growth over the past four decades.

Authorities have yet to release findings on the cause of the crash as investigations continue.

Source: Legit.ng