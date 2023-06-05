A young Nigerian lady has taken to social media to celebrate leaving the West African country with her man

The writer and storyteller said she left the country and followed not just any man but someone with a purpose

Her post gained massive traction as many social media users celebrated with her, while others tapped into her blessing

A Nigerian lady identified as Esther Charles has announced her relocation on social media in style.

Via her Facebook account, Esther said she migrated overseas with a man who had a purpose and shared lovely photos.

She wrote:

"I don leave Naija, follow man. Not any kind of man; but a man of PURPOSE."

Congratulatory messages greeted her post as people joined in her excitement. There were those who wished the same for themselves and tapped into her migration success.

Reactions on social media

Manna Tochu Kwu said:

"Seriously. This is making me teary and emotional."

Pris Ca said:

"You are so blessed.

"I tap into your grace.

"Congratulations ma'am."

Promise Chidimma said:

"A big congratulations to you ma'am.

"Your new home is blessed."

Bethel Onyemaechi said:

"I celebrate you greatly and your man."

Kenneth Kemuel said:

"Congratulations ..

"Abeg, I hope say na person wey Sabi road you follow ?"

Osuji Favour Chiaza said:

"Hearty Congratulations Ma'am, Esther.❤️"

Oladehinde Johnson Olarewaju said:

"Congratulations...

More Meaningful And Productive Life.

"I Equally Tap Into Your God's Grace,Favour And Mercy."

Jayesimi Kehinde said:

"Congratulations! Well deserved!

"Blessed Oje

"Congratulations, ma.

"I'm really happy for you."

