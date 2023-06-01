In an eye-opening video, a Nigerian lady shared her personal experiences of 12 cultural shocks she encountered after moving to the United Kingdom

The beautiful Nigerian lady started dancing as she dived straight into her cultural revelations, with each cultural shock displayed on the screen

Many disagreed with some of the cultural shocks listed while others admired her stunning dreadlocks, showering her with compliments

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

In revealing some of the ways of life totally different from the one witnessed in Nigeria, a Nigerian lady shared her experiences of 12 cultural shocks.

These were the ones she encountered after moving to the United Kingdom.

The captivating video shared on Tik Tok by @officialpassmark commenced with an energetic lady adorned in mesmerising dreadlocks.

Naija lady reveals 12 cultural shocks in the UK. Photo Source: TikTok/@officialpassmark

Source: TikTok

Each cultural shock was boldly displayed on-screen as she danced to the music in the background.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

One cultural shock that astounded her was the notion of drinking tap water in the UK.

Another intriguing experience she encountered was the endearing habit of strangers referring to her as "love" or "darling." The absence of air conditioning or fans in homes was also included.

Among the cultural shocks that surprised her was the custom of saying "thank you" to the bus driver upon disembarking.

A Tik Tok user humorously added that being randomly called "mate" by strangers should be included in the comment section.

Netizens took to the comment section to express their thoughts on the cultural shocks shared by the Nigerian lady. Some disagreed with certain aspects, particularly the concept of drinking tap water, which they suggested to be a false claim.

Social Media Reactions:

@uche_isamah said:

"Nice dreadlocks, extensions, or natural?"

@manigold11 said:

"Not everyone drinks tap water, and we use car horns here in the UK."

@king.charles_3 said:

"Make you go barb that yeye dreads abeg. Looks tacky and dirty."

@aberdeenphotographer said:

"Lot of things are wrong in what you posted."

@feraro77 said:

"To be called mate...how are u, mate."

Watch Video:

Nigerian Lady Earning N586K Monthly Cries Out in UK

Meanwhile, Legit. ng reported how a Nigerian lady who moved to the UK cried out after earning N586 and spending N400 on house rent.

In a viral video, the young woman advised netizens against travelling to the UK to study for a master's degree.

The student revealed that she earns roughly N586,000 monthly after working several hours daily.

However, according to her, paying bills and taxes takes all her money as she has to pay a whopping N445k on rent.

Source: Legit.ng