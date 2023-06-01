In a heartfelt moment shared on social media, a young lady revealed how she relocated abroad with her two children and their father

The woman, @dorcas_ib, shared her journey to new beginnings with her followers

Many of her followers rejoiced with her and expressed their belief that the current place they were leaving behind was not worth living in

Moving abroad to start a new beginning, the lady expressed her joy and excitement in the post, highlighting the significance of relocating with her family.

Lady moves abroad with family. Photo Source: TikTok/@dorcas-ib

Source: TikTok

The comments section of her post was filled with congratulatory messages and well wishes for the lady and her family.

Among the comments, @mozaic5 stood out, expressing their support and urging the lady to leave behind any negativity associated with their previous location.

Some other commenters were asking about her visa plug, as getting a visa for kids can be difficult in the country.

The commenter emphasised that the new place held more significant opportunities and a more fulfilling life for the family.

The outpouring of love and encouragement demonstrated the current craze of seeking a fresh start and better life abroad.

Social media reaction to the family's relocation:

@jamil_elfreda said:

"Congratulations, the stuff you use to hold your baby's hand. I can totally relate. Make Dey nor go waka."

@mozaic5 noted:

"Congratulations sis, take your family go and never look back. This place is not worth living in."

@tunrayo1 said:

"I connect with this, I can't wait to travel out with my kids. so, help me, God."

@richbreedsltd said:

"Please introduce me to your sure visa plug or how you do it if you actually did it yourself."

@tachabankz21 commented:

"Not me smiling like mumu God we will all smile at the end❤️."

@sheizywest1 joked:

"Abeg as everyone dey japa like this who balablue wan rule like this."

@empressngwi1:

"I connect to this testimony, and I shall soon say mine in Jesus name ☘."

Watch the video:

Young Nigerian lady thrills people with sweet relocation video

In a related story, a young Nigerian lady has excitedly taken to her TikTok page to share her testimony of how she gracefully went abroad to study, as reported by Legit.ng.

In the video, she noted that the whole process of getting a visa and moving wasn't strenuous for her.

Netizens heartily congratulated her in the comment section as they admired her opportunity, determination and a new station in life.

Source: Legit.ng