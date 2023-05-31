In a captivating video that recently went viral on TikTok, a user shared a handwritten cover letter that left viewers in awe with its articulation and insightful content

The handcrafted masterpiece aimed to guide job seekers in crafting an impactful cover letter for their CVs and resumes, highlighting key qualities

As comments poured in, users expressed their gratitude for the tips shared in the video. Others suggested that the same format will be submitted to the same employees

The video shared by @careervidz showcased a beautifully written cover letter, meticulously crafted to present the writer as a stellar candidate.

Among the qualities emphasized in the letter were exceptional communication skills and a strong aptitude for teamwork.

Expert shares smart cover letter that works. Photo Source: TikTok/@careervidz

Source: TikTok

The author also emphasized commitment to delivering outstanding work, striving for exemplary standards in all assigned tasks.

The content of the cover letter for CVs and resumes struck a chord with viewers, who flooded the comment section with expressions of admiration and gratitude.

Many acknowledged the usefulness of the letter's structure and the thoughtful choice of words.

Netizens were particularly drawn to the letter's ability to convey a strong sense of professionalism, ambition, and dedication which is a winning combination for any job applicant.

Social Media Reactions:

@martina3776 said:

"I think thousands of people might submit the same write-up to the same set of employers."

@shaimawasina said:

"I believe Atlantis the palm will hire me after sending my cover letter like this thank you sir."

@ali_shamurshad said:

"Very informative post."

@user305365390:

"I am filling up a job application form right now, this will be a massive help thanks."

@frank0781850748 said:

"Thank you very much."

@ronaldharris071 said:

"This is actually very awesome and helpful. thank you."

Watch Video:

Source: Legit.ng