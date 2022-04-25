A Nigerian lady who wanted a better life for her family went on a mission to apply for UK jobs for her husband

After more than 50 applications, a tech company abroad interviewed her husband and gave him an offer in 2021

Months after, the whole family's visas were processed and they moved out of Nigeria to their dreamland

A Nigerian lady with the Twitter handle @bolla_bello has gone online to narrate how she and her family moved to the UK from Nigeria within a year.

She said that despite the fact that her family had a very slim chance of relocating abroad as they had no master's degree and over 30 years, things happened so fast for them.

The Nigerian woman applied for a job on her husband's behalf. Photo source: @bolla_bello

I applied for jobs for him

Before leaving the country, her husband was working as a software engineer and she was into marketing. According to the woman, the man had a better chance of getting a job in the UK.

Since her husband was not interested in the idea of moving abroad, the lady hired someone to rewrite his CV and LinkedIn profile.

Seeing that the man was busy, she started sending out applications on his behalf and applied to over 50 companies in the process.

To make sure she was using the right words during the application process, the woman familiarized herself with some coding languages.

He got many rejections

Out of the many companies that she applied to, only one called him back as he got 49 rejections. He was slated for four interviews in October 2020 and was given the job in December of the same year.

After their visas were processed, the whole family moved in April 2021. Later abroad, the woman also got a job.

See her post below:

Below are some of the reactions to the post:

@tope_femi said:

"God pls, you see my heart. I don't deserve karashika wife. You know I'm tried my best for every lady i have dated but didn't work out. I want a woman that i will look at and say God i want to testify for giving me such angel as a wife. Women like her are rare."

@realdongabriel said:

"My woman that God has prepared for me is somewhere, I will find her one day and we build a great dynasty together. God bless you ma'am for being supportive in a world of clout chasing."

@fvckgotti said:

"As a man if God blesses you with a woman who was your progress or loves you. It's like God has answered your prayers."

@HayWhy_Tops said:

"Why is it always the women who makes the move?? If not for my wife... Mhen, I rmv when we was at the Airport, I looked at her and I said 'Thank You'."

