An interviewer who had a habit of quizzing people in flashy cars about their careers got a surprise when he met the CEO of TikTok

He asked him what his job was and he revealed that he was the head of the popular online platform

The interviewer was delighted to encounter the man behind the influential app

A viral video captured the moment when an interviewer who loved to question people in expensive cars about their sources of income ran into the CEO of TikTok.

He approached him with curiosity and asked him what he did for a living, only to find out that he was the chief executive officer of the popular online platform that millions of users enjoy every day.

Man meets Shou on the road. Photo credit: @itzdanielmac Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

Excited to meet him

The interviewer was amazed and excited to meet the man who was responsible for creating and managing the influential app that had changed the social media landscape.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Many people on social media said they found it insightful and others said they learnt about the millennium pause for the first time.

As of the time of publishing this report, the video has gathered 4,000,000 likes with more than 10,000 comments on TikTok.

Watch the video below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@TaBou said:

"Thanks! Just learned what a millennial pause is!"

@CaitlinErin reacted:

"He's so cute we stan shou."

@nilloópez wrote:

"Man is technically his boss!!"

@GeneralGrevieous commented:

"You know it's good when the CEO knows who you are!"

@lamp$ also commented:

"The millennial pause is a pause in speaking that is present at the start of some recorded videos, especially on short-form video app TikTok."

@user8686895959595:

"Bro saying the Ceo of tiktok is viral now."

@ClancyAutoBody:

"This is him? Ask him if I can get a blue check mark."

@JimmyJohns:

"Congress is shaking in their boots right."

Young man becomes CEO of 4 companies after making mold move to start his business

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Ghanaian man, Samuel Kwame Boadu, has recently popped up on social media as one of few people who decided to start their own business instead of working for others after national service.

In a publication sighted by Legit.ng on edwardasare.com, Samuel is reported to be the CEO of four different businesses under the SamBoad business Group LLC.

The subsidiaries include SamBoad Express, SamBoad Media Consult, SamBoad Micro-credit service, and SamBoad Travel and Education Consult.

Source: Legit.ng