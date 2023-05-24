In a heartwarming display of talent, a little girl has wowed many with her exceptional dance skills and infectious energy

In the viral video, the girl was happily displaying dance steps which many referred to as "Tambula", as music played in the background

Netizens expressed awe at the young girl's natural talent, applauding her flawless execution of dance moves that seemed beyond her years

The captivating video, shared on Tik Tok by @sthaa__nxumalo, showcased the young prodigy's impeccable moves that shocked viewers with her natural ability to blend rhythm and movement.

Donned in stylish bootcut trousers and a vibrant hoodie, the dance diva started a mesmerising exhibition of her skills.

Little girl shows sweet dance moves. Photo source: TikTok/@sthaa_nxumalo

Little dance queen

As the music resonated through the air, the little girl started to sway her hips with a playful hand gesture on her belly.

Her confidence grew, and she effortlessly transitioned into a different dance step. She skilfully clasped her hands together and raised them above her head.

Her expressive face and pouted mouth added an extra layer of charm to her performance, making it impossible to look away.

Many marvelled at her innate ability, while others couldn't help but applaud her confidence and joyous spirit.

It was evident that the little dancer had managed to touch people's hearts worldwide, becoming an instant internet sensation.

The video so far has gathered 91,000 likes with more than a few comments on TikTok.

@oyamapmtshiselwa said:

"She couldn’t wait to TAMBULA."

@kholofelo_swele said:

"Tambula from Crech."

@user937737443605phoebean said:

"Nice one, baby girl."

@mdumashiane said:

"so sweet smile next time, Nana; love u."

@mhiz_charyy012 commented:

"I didn’t see that coming."

Watch the video:

