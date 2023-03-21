A little girl who is confident in her dancing abilities has shown that she had been taking lessons from Rihanna

In the viral video, the girl was happily making similar dance steps to that of the global superstar whose music was being played in the background

The young girl who loves dancing has received numerous reactions from TikTok users who appreciated her ability to dance like Rihanna

In a video shared by @thesalesfamily_, the little girl danced happily to one of Rihanna's songs titled Work featuring singer Drake.

Although the girl was seen wearing matching outfits with a little girl, only she (the taller one) was seen dancing, while the other girl held a TV remote control close to her mouth as though she was the one singing.

The little girl danced excitedly behind her sister. Photo credit: @thesalesfamily_ Source: TikTok

While the younger girl looked shy in front of the camera, her elder sister showed more determination to impress.

Energetic dancing

Many social media users who reacted to the video noticed her energetic sister who was dancing excitedly.

As of the time of publishing this report, the story had gathered over 50,000 likes with more than 500 comments on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@prettynurse85 reacts:

"Sis in the back did not come to play. LOL!"

@vanaless118 said:

"The dancer understood the assignment."

@flash36373 commented:

"They ate that."

@pam_from_harlem also reacted:

"I hope she is in a dance class cause she got the moves."

@sylvia_okafor_maduka also commented:

"This just made my morning. So adorable, they understood the assignment. So adorable."

