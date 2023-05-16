A video of a little girl in the stage dancing while other colleagues stood has gone viral on TikTok

In the video, the girl who was wearing a school uniform made some amazing dancing moves

It was her infectious happiness and her stunning leg moves while dancing that has turned her into an internet sensation

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A young schoolgirl has become popular on social media after a video of her dancing on stage with her classmates went viral on TikTok.

The video, which has been generated over two million likes, shows the girl in a school uniform performing some impressive dance moves while the other students stand still.

Little Girl dances amazingly her infectious energy. Photo credit: @n_anketeee Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

Kid's amazing dance noticed

The girl, whose name and age are not known, may have been part of a group that was performing a routine at a school event.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The video quickly gained popularity on the social media platform, with many users praising the girl’s talent, confidence and joy.

The girl’s dance moves were especially admired by many users, who noticed that she was able to twist and bend her legs in different directions.

Watch the video below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Dragboxz reacted:

"lil bro doing the Peso Pluma."

@Chata said:

"The boy next to her gonna be her best friend."

Mitch_VI wrote:

"She was really hittin that."

madmax commented:

"She was killinnnnnn itttttt. Lmfao the way the other kids just followed and started to dance too."

@user848488585 also commented:

"She said my classmates to boring let me add some spice."

@Linaheaven

"At that age??! If you haven't already you better put her in dance classes. She smooth w it and has potential."

@used699696969:

"Honestly I think we should all encourage this type of behavior. My family suppressed expressiveness and now I hardly feel like a person lol."

Elegant little girl dances nicely in front of her father

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that A naturally talented and confident little girl who danced for her father has gone viral on TikTok.

The beautiful little girl was seen dancing sweetly in a video posted on the platform by @tjvr01.

It seemed the girl's father challenged her to dance so that he could see the talent in her, and she proved that she was a good dancer.

Source: Legit.ng