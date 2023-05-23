A video of a Nigerian woman backing her daughter's baby with a wrapper in New York, USA has gone viral online

The little kid seemed to enjoy it as her grandma moved around with her on her back instead of a stroller

Social media users hailed the grandma for her taking an African practice to America while commenting on the kid's lively reaction

A little kid looked excited as her grandma carried her on her back with a wrapper on the streets of New York in the United States.

The child's mother shared the clip on TikTok, explaining that the kid preferred to be back-carried than being put in a stroller.

She carried her daughter's baby on her back. Photo Credit: @mummyeleven1

Source: TikTok

According to her, this is because being carried on the back with a wrapper is warm and cozy when compared to a stroller.

The kid smiled as her granny carried her in that manner while strolling and on a train. The kid's mum said people have been completing her mum for the wrapper carriage. She said:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"The amount of compliments they got was amazing."

The clip went viral and earned the woman commendations from netizens.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

Yetunde.Yusuf said:

"My babyyyyyyy she is having fun na you sabi."

r.kelly said:

"She even wise pass Nigeria politicians."

Bosslady said:

"This one is just enjoying herself."

Engée said:

"See how happy she is. She loves that backing."

elkandavid5 said:

"Enjoy Grandma's back cos it won't last for too long, remember u are growing very fast. love u baby."

Rita F N Dibia-Chiej said:

"I Carried my babies this way in L.I. N.York yrs back! Very easy to move around, freehands to do other things, plus babies love it! Ppl admire it!"

Africanblaze said:

"Her smile is too cute. God bless you."

Bigg said:

"This back made us get used to getting stuck in a relationship."

Oyinbo lady backs her baby with Nigerian wrapper

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an Oyinbo lady had backed her baby with a Nigerian wrapper.

After tying the girl to her back, the lady known as @martinejarim on TikTok walked amid other white people who could not stop looking at her.

Many people took photos of her and her baby from afar. A woman stopped them to play with the kid. A particular lady asked for a closeup photo as the mum waited for them to take the shot. More foreigners interacted with the mother and daughter on their way.

Source: Legit.ng