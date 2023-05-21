A dad took his time to give his male child fine haircuts, but his little daughter insisted on getting hers too

A baby girl saw how her father carefully gave nice haircuts to her brothers, so she insisted on getting hers too.

In a video posted by @us5five, the girl sat down as she also wanted to get a haircut like her brothers.

Interestingly, the girl has her hair beautifully made, and the dad knows that there would be no need to cut it.

Video shows dad giving his daughter a haircut

He has to find a way to calm the girl down so that she won't feel left behind in the home salon.

The father wisely placed the clipper on the girl's head and moved it around wisely. The sharp edges of the clipper did not touch her hair.

Her hair remained intact, but there was peace as she felt carried along. TikTok users are impressed with how the father handled the situation.

Reactions from TikTok users

@Uncle Fii said:

"And there was peace in the house."

@Sameem commented:

"Fully committed to the lie."

@Spiritual_Wife said:

"It's dad's seriousness for me."

@user81242336917 commented:

"I was waiting for the mirror chapter."

@Black King said:

"Every child needs a father like this."

@Stacey-Ann White said:

"All fun and games until she shaves it herself."

@toutouflore2 said:

"I don't know if it's dad's seriousness that ends me or the little one."

@Terria Ross reacted:

"You haven't seen anything yet; this is only the beginning."

