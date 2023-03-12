A video of a Nigerian lady dancing happily in the presence of her mother has elicited mixed reactions on social media

With Kizz Daniel's hit song Rich Till I Die playing in the background, she danced with her waist while wearing only a wrapper

Social media users hailed her mother as they remarked on ho attitude throughout the dance display

A Nigerian lady caused quite a stir on the internet as she recorded herself dancing happily to Kizz Daniel's song Rich Till I Die.

In the video seen on TikTok, the lady had only a wrapper on and backed her mother who was lying on a sofa behind her.

She danced beautifully with her waist. Photo Credit: @favour_tkb

Source: TikTok

With so much energy and confidence, the lady sang along to the song playing in the background as she moved her body.

She shook her waist and other body parts while her mother remained quiet behind her. Many people remarked on her outfit as they hailed her mother.

The video has amassed thousands of views on the social media platform.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Thomas David said:

"I dey wait make this wrapper loose."

grace child said:

"Girl your energy too much."

jessyluv said:

"Naso dey give job to carry all made people in my state,as i enter market i con see people of ur type de dance nahow i just alert my bossto bring bus."

nkeirukaefungwu said:

"Watching her mum reminds me of my mum thats how my mum watch and smile, missed her smiles. God bless u and ur mum girl, love ur vibes."

ahmedyarinaa said:

"Mother’s are the best! May the good Lord bless all mothers… And RIP to the gone ones."

Jeremiah said:

"Someone should just love my comment and I will come back in the next 5 minutes to check it out."

oluwaseun ayobami Fa said:

"Power of wrapperevery every just dey shey balabala bulubulu."

