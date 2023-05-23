A TikTok video featuring an extraordinary young boy has captured the hearts of viewers across the globe, earning him the well-deserved title of "King of Water Bottle Flip"

In the awe-inspiring footage, the boy showcased his incredible talent by emptying an entire sweet set by flawlessly landing multiple water bottle flips

Each successful flip was rewarded with a sweet packet, and the young prodigy humbly bowed in appreciation

Young wins all in water bottle challenge. Photo source: TikTok/@damilare1001

Source: TikTok

Each time he successfully landed the flip, he bowed to collect his sweet packet reward.

His technique involved hitting the table with the bottom of the bottle before taking his shot, adding an extra element of skill to his flips.

While many have been amazed by his talent, some have expressed their disbelief, suggesting he shouldn't have been allowed to take the lead in the video.

Regardless of the debate, there's no denying this little boy has become an internet sensation with his extraordinary water bottle-flipping abilities.

Legit.ng gathered the following comments from the video:

@alexanderkabari:

"At this rate...the guy handing him the gifts should be the one bowing."

@ayorinde222:

"The king of the bottle flip, the boy breaks the world record...bravo."

@ashjayy1:

"No be juju be that?"

@sado_fatahi:

"Him dey first hit the bottle for ground to greet the gods before him flip the bottle."

@ucheani19:

"The worst mistake these people make is to allow him to stay in the front first ."

@ijoko_agba1:

"This one deserves the Genesis Book of Record."

Source: Legit.ng