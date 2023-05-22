"I Need the Second Leg:" Man Caught Driving in a Giant Shoe Car in China; Video Goes Viral
- A video of a Chinese man driving a giant brogue in China has left netizens in stitches on social media after it went viral
- The bizarre footage showing a man proudly driving and parking a gigantic, motorized leather shoe car which has garnered a lot of attention
- Many netizens couldn't help but find the sight amusing, with some jokingly speculating about the practicality of such a mode of transportation
A Chinese man recently took the streets by storm as he cruised around town in a giant shoe.
The video shared by @thiennguyen030913 captured the bizarre sight of a man driving a giant 3-meter-long leather shoe.
The unidentified man confidently manoeuvred the enormous footwear through the streets, with a flag gracefully fluttering behind the shoe.
The surreal scene climaxed when the man parked his gargantuan shoe in a nearby parking lot.
Passersby and onlookers couldn't help but stop in their tracks, their eyes widening with astonishment and curiosity.
The video has become a viral sensation, with people sharing their own comical interpretations and creating witty captions to accompany the footage.
The video so far has gathered 1 million likes with more than a few comments on TikTok
Social media reactions:
@ffy2x6 said:
"Tomorrow, you will be driving the socks."
@danielhackman265 said:
"Amazing riding a Robert Wadlow shoe."
@castedsmart said:
" Where's the second leg? Make I drive it follow you."
@chrispanayi8 said:
"Is your car leather or plastic?"
@brinahjackie5 said:
"I can't stop laughing."
@arashrasuli228 commented:
"Ma shoe cah ma shoe cah ma shoe cah."
@decemberprince17 said:
"Imagine all cars change into shoe on road."
@glorymelvine commented:
"Nothing is impossible in China, China make me two."
Watch Video:
