"I Need the Second Leg:" Man Caught Driving in a Giant Shoe Car in China; Video Goes Viral
Family and Relationships

by  Pelumi Adeniyi
  • A video of a Chinese man driving a giant brogue in China has left netizens in stitches on social media after it went viral
  • The bizarre footage showing a man proudly driving and parking a gigantic, motorized leather shoe car which has garnered a lot of attention
  • Many netizens couldn't help but find the sight amusing, with some jokingly speculating about the practicality of such a mode of transportation

A Chinese man recently took the streets by storm as he cruised around town in a giant shoe.

The video shared by @thiennguyen030913 captured the bizarre sight of a man driving a giant 3-meter-long leather shoe.

Man in shoe car
Man caught with car shoe in China. Photo Source: Tiktok/@thiennguyen
Source: TikTok

The unidentified man confidently manoeuvred the enormous footwear through the streets, with a flag gracefully fluttering behind the shoe.

The surreal scene climaxed when the man parked his gargantuan shoe in a nearby parking lot.

Passersby and onlookers couldn't help but stop in their tracks, their eyes widening with astonishment and curiosity.

The video has become a viral sensation, with people sharing their own comical interpretations and creating witty captions to accompany the footage.

The video so far has gathered 1 million likes with more than a few comments on TikTok

Social media reactions:

@ffy2x6 said:

"Tomorrow, you will be driving the socks."

@danielhackman265 said:

"Amazing riding a Robert Wadlow shoe."

@castedsmart said:

" Where's the second leg? Make I drive it follow you."

@chrispanayi8 said:

"Is your car leather or plastic?"

@brinahjackie5 said:

"I can't stop laughing."

@arashrasuli228 commented:

"Ma shoe cah ma shoe cah ma shoe cah."

@decemberprince17 said:

"Imagine all cars change into shoe on road."

@glorymelvine commented:

"Nothing is impossible in China, China make me two."

Watch Video:

Yoruba Man Approaches Oyinbo after Sighting Him on the Road

Meanwhile, in a related story, Legit. ng previously reported about a man who had a hilarious reaction after sighting an Oyinbo man in his car.

A Yoruba man has generated reactions from people on social media after approaching a white man to ask questions.

He got curious after hearing the kind of sound emanating from the engine of the white man's whip.

In a hilarious video, he walked up to the white man and asked why he was driving a whip that sounds like that.

