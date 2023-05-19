A mother visited her son's house and seriously tackled him about getting married, saying the time was right

A video posted on TikTok showed how the man took proper care of his mother during the visit

The man joked in the video that his mother mentioned marriage up to 7561 to underscore the importance

A Nigerian mother visited her son, and he took time to pamper her like a newborn baby.

The man made a video of the memorable visit and posted it using his TikTok handle, @princenecheofficial.

The woman has insisted that her son should get married. Photo credit: TikTok/@princenecheofficial.

Source: TikTok

In the video, the man revealed it was his mother's turn to visit after his father visited him earlier.

How a Nigerian man pampered his mother who visited him

When she got to his house, his mother, who looked very young, took time to sweep and mop the apartment.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Her son offered her food and made a particular fruit juice for her since she said she wanted to taste it.

But the high point of the visit was when his mother started talking about him getting married as soon as possible.

The man even joked that his mother mentioned marriage in their conversations as many as 7561 times.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to video of mum's visit to her son

Fans who saw the video on TikTok quickly noticed how beautiful and young the woman looked, and they praised her in the comment section.

@adekunletosin777 said:

"Your mum is very beautiful."

@Nurse-presh commented:

"She is a fine woman ooo. Do get a wife for her."

@miss_chievous said:

Take her to a spa. Do her hair, and nails and if she likes make-up, you get someone to do it and take her pictures."

@Momma said:

"Lols!" Bro get marry make she rest."

@ukamakalynda said:

"Go marry and give her grandchild."

Man leaves his house after mother-in-law moved in with them

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a mother-in-law caused trouble after she moved in with her daughter and her husband.

Her daughter's husband felt insulted after an altercation and decided to leave the house for them.

It was revealed that the man's wife regrets teaming up with her family to make her hubby uncomfortable.

Source: Legit.ng