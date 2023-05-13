A lady who is a single mum has decided not to let go of her best friend's husband after he put her in a family way

It all started after her bestie revealed the size of her husband's manhood and the lady decided to confirm it herself

However, she got pregnant and has vowed to keep the child, saying she didn't plan it this way but just wanted to have intercourse with him

A lady's marriage is in an unstable condition after her best friend got pregnant for her husband.

Make-up artist @Queenyetty1 who shared the story on Twitter said it happened for real and said a cucumber prank video started it.

According to her, the married woman and her single mum bestie had watched a cucumber prank video. The single mum marvelled at the size o the character's manhood, saying it is fake.

Her friend, the married one, agreed that it was fake but revealed that there are men who have such manhoods and her husband was one of them.

Six months later, the single mum got pregnant for the lady's husband and is not willing to remove it or let go of the man.

"Now the pregnant friend is not ready to abort or let of the man.

She said she didn’t plan it this way, she just wanted to taste the “cucumber” and clean mouth," the make-up artist narrated.

Reactions on social media

@Olayemiariyike said:

"Women doing women. A disgrace and shame to women hood. The married woman is also to be blamed. Why would she put her husband's manhood on a public market and be advertising it to her friend? She has seen the results, ko fara mo."

@mogdalene said:

"Anything about my boyfriend I don’t say it around other girls, he doesn’t even know my friends sef."

@Multi__Face said:

"Why you go advertise wetin belong to u alone...

"The husband sef need flogging."

@Amaka_Nwaafo said:

"I can't even have such discussion with my sisters that are so close to me, let alone a friend. That's an irritating topic of discussion fa."

@tessysarah said:

"Until some people learn that there is consequence for leaked mouth.

"She should enjoy and support her co-wife."

@Mayreeyam said:

"In this life, learn to close your mouth and keep certain things hidden. Shebi what happens in the bedroom should stay in the bedroom? Friend B was never a friend to begin with btw."

@YouCanCallMeOma said:

"Na why I can never discuss my private life with friends/people."

