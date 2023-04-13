A beautiful lady who had planned to get married and become a mother at the age of 22 did not get what she wanted

After getting married five years later than she hoped, the lady shared a video as she told people that things do always go as we want them

Many single women in her comment section appreciated her honesty as some said that her video encouraged them

A young Nigerian lady, @preshie07_21, has shared how her life did not go as she planned it. The lady said she had always thought she would be a wife and a mother at the age of 22.

Showing her wedding ceremony, the woman said that she got married at 27 and still does not have a kid. A part of her video showed how the marriage event went.

Seconds into the clip, she could be seen in a white gown, with her groom spotted in a red suit. She captioned the video with:

"Sometimes things do not go as planned."

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200 comments with more than 8,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

AdaUgwu Tv said:

"Na only you talk true for this challenge. Happy married life Asa."

Essence said:

"You’ve even seen at 27, thank God for your own. Some of us are already giving up at 30. Happy married life. I tap into your blessings."

Stitchesbyomahz said:

"Me too I wanted to get married at 22 but am 28 now with the love of my life."

nemelum33 said:

"Na only you talk true.. Happy married life dear."

favourmicheal2333 said:

"Best age to get married."

Mobola said:

"Congratulations am 27 and am still single."

Kingchinny01 said:

"God bless u jare na only ur own sweet me pass."

opeyemi oladeji said:

"Thanks so much I saw. a video yesterday I just have to look at myself like am I okay I planned 21 to get married now am 27 getting married this year."

