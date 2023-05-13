A trending video captures the surprising moment a man demanded to sleep with his debtor's fiancee to clear his debt

In a video, he boldly asked the man to either pay his money or give out his fiancee to him to sleep with

The statement caused eyewitnesses to react in shock as they were all surprised about the man's demand

A man has attracted the wrath of netizens following his unruly demand to sleep with his debtor's fiancee.

In the video shared on Twitter by @iam_reedone, the man boldly requested that his debtor pays up his money or give out his fiancee.

Man demands to sleep with debtor's fiancee Photo credit: @iam_reedone

Source: Twitter

"I give you two options, either you pay me my money or your new fiancee you want to get married to, you give me to be servicing her", he said in the video.

Social media reactions

@AlphonsoDonbos3 commented:

"Dam."

@AgnesAgatha wrote:

"This is totally unbelievable, will sleeping with his fiance bring back the money?"

@realBlessing1 said:

"This is so funny, lol."

@StanleyChimezie added:

"Why pushing the innocent lady into what she knows absolutely nothing about, I think this is uncalled for."

@PraiseSampson commented:

"People wey ment plenty for this country shaa, hahaha."

@JosephEmma112 replied:

"I for comot person teeth, I no dey carry my woman play, service wetin. This man dey sick."

Source: Legit.ng